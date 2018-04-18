Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Joern Pollex | Getty

    • Rewriting Life

    Gene therapy could free some people from a lifetime of blood transfusions

    Correcting a genetic mutation lets beta thalassemia patients make healthy blood cells.

    A one-time, experimental treatment for an inherited blood disorder has shown dramatic results in a small study. It’s a major milestone for the company that created it, Bluebird Bio, and the latest in a string of successes for gene therapies, in which a person’s DNA is corrected to treat an inherited disease.

    About 288,000 people worldwide have beta thalassemia, a genetic disorder in which the body does not make enough hemoglobin, the iron-rich, oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells. But in an international clinical trial of Bluebird’s treatment, 15 out of 22 patients with the disease were able to go off blood transfusions entirely after receiving the therapy. The other seven patients, who had the most severe form of the disease, now need transfusions less often.

    Doctors followed patients for up to three and a half years, and the treatment didn’t appear to wear off during that time. The results are published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.

    All the study participants had been receiving regular blood transfusions every three to four weeks since they were about six months old, says lead author Alexis Thompson, a physician at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

    A blood transfusion can take four to six hours, and frequent transfusions can cause iron to build up in the blood, leading to serious side effects. A 2016 study conducted in the UK estimated that the cost of treating a patient with severe beta thalassemia tops $720,000 over 50 years of a patient’s life.

    Recommended for You
    1. Bill Gates and Masayoshi Son are backing a plan to have video cameras watch every inch of Earth from space
    2. China is being pushed out of US telecoms
    3. How is America preparing for the future of work?
    4. Facebook is using AI to predict users’ future behavior and selling that data to advertisers
    5. In Congress this week, Mark Zuckerberg was making fake news of his own

    The gene therapy involves extracting stem cells from a patient’s bone marrow and modifying them outside the body with a virus that’s been tweaked to carry correct copies of the HBB gene, which makes hemoglobin. The cells are then infused back into the patient’s marrow to begin producing healthy blood cells.

    Thompson says the effect on patients has been remarkable. “They have been tied to this ongoing medical therapy that is burdensome and expensive for their whole lives,” she says, “Gene therapy has allowed people to have aspirations and really pursue them.”

    In December, the US approved the first gene therapy to fix an inherited genetic trait. Called Luxturna, it has improved vision in more than two dozen people with a rare form of blindness. Two gene therapies for cancer, Kymriah and Yescarta, were also approved last year.

    Bluebird, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is also developing gene therapies for sickle-cell disease and childhood cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, also known as Lorenzo’s oil disease, a devastating disorder that affects the nervous system. Last year, the company reported that a French boy who had received its gene therapy for sickle cell now has no symptoms of disease.

    David Davidson, chief medical officer at Bluebird, says the company will seek approval for its beta thalassemia gene therapy in Europe later this year, followed by an application in the US. If approved, he says Bluebird plans to have several sites throughout the US and Europe that offer it.

    Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

    Become an Insider
    Already an Insider? Log in.

    Tagged

    DNA, gene therapy, genes, genetic diseases

    Emily Mullin

    Emily Mullin Associate Editor, Biomedicine

    I am MIT Technology Review’s associate editor for biomedicine. I report from Washington, D.C., where I look for stories about how new technology is making us healthier and our medicine better. I am particularly interested in how these advancesMore are affecting real people. Previously, I was a contributor at Forbes, and before that, an associate editor at FierceBiotech. Get in touch at emily.mullin@technologyreview.com.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Rewriting Life

    Accessible AI: Expanding the Reach of Intelligent Solutions 26:51

    Rewriting Life

    Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:03

    Rewriting Life

    Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:04

    Rewriting Life

    Capturing Our Imagination: The Evolution of Brain-Machine Interfaces 28:35
    Recommended for You
    1. Bill Gates and Masayoshi Son are backing a plan to have video cameras watch every inch of Earth from space
    2. China is being pushed out of US telecoms
    3. How is America preparing for the future of work?
    4. Facebook is using AI to predict users’ future behavior and selling that data to advertisers
    5. In Congress this week, Mark Zuckerberg was making fake news of his own
    More from Rewriting Life

    Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.