Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Connectivity

A glossary of blockchain jargon

The terminology makes the technology seem either baffling or boring. Here’s a guide.

Alt-coin/ A cryptocurrency that works similarly to Bitcoin but with modifications such as being able to process transactions faster.

Blockchain/ A structure for storing data in which groups of valid transactions, called blocks, form a chronological chain, with each block cryptographically linked to the previous one.

Consensus protocol/ A process, encoded in software, by which computers in a network, called nodes, reach an agreement about a set of data.

Cryptocurrency (or crypto-token)/ A scarce digital asset defined by a blockchain protocol and exchanged via that blockchain system.

Decentralization/ A hard-to-quantify measure of a network’s resistance to attack, a function of how broadly control is distributed among different actors.

Distributed ledger technology (DLT)/ A system, most commonly a blockchain, for creating a shared, cryptographically secured database.

Fork/ A change to the way a blockchain’s software rules define valid transactions, or blocks./
Hard fork: A change to the rules that all nodes on a network must adopt, or else leave the network./Soft fork: A backwards-compatible change that hinges only on a majority of nodes’ adopting the new rules.

Recommended for You
  1. Explainer: What is a blockchain?
  2. AI experts’ salaries are topping $1 million—even at nonprofits
  3. Alibaba is developing its own AI chips, too
  4. Bill Gates and Masayoshi Son are backing a plan to have video cameras watch every inch of Earth from space
  5. Robots are about as good as you at assembling IKEA furniture

Hash function/ A cryptography tool that turns any input into a string of characters that serves as a virtually unforgeable digital fingerprint of the data, called a hash.

Initial coin offering (ICO)/ A blockchain-based fund-raising mechanism in which entrepreneurs mint new crypto-tokens and sell them to investors.

Mining/ The process by which nodes in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other blockchain systems (those that use the consensus protocol known as proof of work) add new blocks to their respective chains and generate new crypto-tokens.

Permissioned blockchain/ A shared database with a blockchain structure that requires participants to obtain permission before reading or writing to the chain. Contrast this with permissionless blockchains, which anyone can join.

Proof of stake/ A novel consensus protocol in which, instead of mining, nodes can validate and make changes to the blockchain on the basis of their existing economic stake.

Proof of work/The consensus protocol of choice for Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies. To add a new block, miners must calculate a hash for it that meets certain narrow criteria. Doing so requires an enormous number of random guesses, making it a costly process that deters attempts to commit fraud.

Smart contract/ A computer program stored in a blockchain that automatically moves digital assets between accounts if conditions encoded in the program are met. It serves as a way to create a mathematically guaranteed promise between two parties.

Tech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.

Subscribe today

Related Video

More videos

Connectivity

Technology Spotlight: Mind-controlled VR 24:21

Connectivity

Yasmin Green: Using Technology to Make the World a Better Place 04:04

Connectivity

What is social media doing to society? 25:45

Connectivity

The Emerging Threat of Cybercriminal AI 19:35
Recommended for You
  1. Explainer: What is a blockchain?
  2. AI experts’ salaries are topping $1 million—even at nonprofits
  3. Alibaba is developing its own AI chips, too
  4. Bill Gates and Masayoshi Son are backing a plan to have video cameras watch every inch of Earth from space
  5. Robots are about as good as you at assembling IKEA furniture
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

    10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

    Ad-free website experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.