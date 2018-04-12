Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Maxwell Hamilton | Flickr

    • Rewriting Life

    When curing a disease with gene therapy is bad business

    A drug giant turns over its pipeline of miracle drugs to a startup.

    An analyst at Goldman Sachs asked a troubling question this week about gene therapy.

    “Is curing patients a sustainable business model?”

    In social media, reactions were quick and sharp. “Cold and immoral.” “Capitalism at its finest.”

    But the Goldman analyst has a point. It’s tricky to make a profit from one-shot cures.

    For at least one big drug maker, the answer to Goldman’s question is no.

    Just today, we saw GlaxoSmithKline sell off its pipeline of gene therapies to a London startup called Orchard Therapeutics for a 20 percent stake in the young company.

    The treatments Glaxo didn’t want were bona fide miracles: one-and-done cures that replace a broken gene and save a life.

    One was Strimvelis, a therapy for a rare immune deficiency that’s been curing kids outright.
    Mark Rothera
    Courtesy of LifeSci Public Relations

    Another, still in development, is a DNA fix for a devastating childhood disorder called metachromatic leukodystrophy, which affects the brain. Victims lose their ability to talk, walk, and think before losing their lives.

    The economic problem is that companies can run out of patients as they’re cured. Or they may not have enough of them in the first place, if the gene therapies treat exceedingly rare diseases.

    For instance, only a couple of dozen kids each year in the US and Europe are diagnosed with the type of “bubble boy” disease that Strimvelis treats. So even at a price of $665,000, Glaxo didn’t see that the drug was going to be much of a business.

    Related Story
    Gene Therapy Trial Wrenches Families as One Child’s Death Saves Another
    New DNA fix stops brain-destroying terminal illness, but only if it’s given early enough.

    What’s more, though for decades it seemed as though gene therapy would never arrive, the field is now moving so fast that improved versions of today’s breakthroughs are just months away.

    In fact, Glaxo threw in the towel to a maker of just such a competitor. Orchard has its own version of a gene therapy for immune deficiency, for which it plans to seek approval in the US by the end of this year.

    Mark Rothera, CEO of Orchard, couldn’t tell MIT Technology Review if he thought his company could turn a profit from Strimvelis either.

    Recommended for You
    1. FDA approves AI-powered diagnostic that doesn’t need a doctor’s help
    2. This neural network examines neurons. Like, the kind in your brain.
    3. This new lidar sensor could equip every autonomous car in the world by the end of 2018
    4. This battery advance could make electric vehicles far cheaper
    5. In blockchain we trust

    “I think society has to find a balance between the extraordinary value we are bringing and a sustainable business model,” he said. “There is a balancing act.”

    Other gene cures could be made more valuable if prices are a high enough. On April 9, Novartis said it would pay almost $8.7 billion to acquire AveXis, owner of a gene therapy that’s been curing kids with spinal muscular atrophy.

    That disease is 20 times as common, so there's a larger market. Yet Novartis’s projections that the treatment could bring in several billion a year in revenue also suggest that the company might charge unheard-of prices, perhaps $2.25 million according to Wall Street bankers.

    As the Goldman report states, gene therapy prices of more than $1 million “are likely.” 

    The treatments Glaxo sold off today are worth less, both because the diseases are so rare and because they are ex vivo gene therapies—a patient’s bone marrow cells are removed, the new gene is added, and the cells are returned to the patient.

    That’s a cumbersome process that makes commercialization harder than selling a pill in a bottle or an IV bag.

    Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.

    Subscribe today
    Mark Rothera
    Courtesy of LifeSci Public Relations

    Tagged

    DNA, gene therapy, genes

    Antonio Regalado

    Antonio Regalado Senior Editor, Biomedicine

    I am the senior editor for biomedicine for MIT Technology Review. I look for stories about how technology is changing medicine and biomedical research. Before joining MIT Technology Review in July 2011, I lived in São Paulo, Brazil,More where I wrote about science, technology, and politics in Latin America for Science and other publications. From 2000 to 2009, I was the science reporter at the Wall Street Journal and later a foreign correspondent.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Rewriting Life

    Accessible AI: Expanding the Reach of Intelligent Solutions 26:51

    Rewriting Life

    Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:03

    Rewriting Life

    Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:04

    Rewriting Life

    Capturing Our Imagination: The Evolution of Brain-Machine Interfaces 28:35
    Recommended for You
    1. FDA approves AI-powered diagnostic that doesn’t need a doctor’s help
    2. This neural network examines neurons. Like, the kind in your brain.
    3. This new lidar sensor could equip every autonomous car in the world by the end of 2018
    4. This battery advance could make electric vehicles far cheaper
    5. In blockchain we trust
    More from Rewriting Life

    Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.