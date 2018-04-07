Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 7, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Real-Time Computability of Real Numbers by Chemical Reaction Networks
Disease-Atlas: Navigating Disease Trajectories with Deep Learning
Gender Bias in Sharenting: Both Men and Women Mention Sons More Often Than Daughters on Social Media
The American Space Exploration Narrative from the Cold War through the Obama Administration
The AgeGuess Database: an Open Online Resource on Chronological and Perceived Ages of People Aged 3-100
Is DAMA Bathing in a Sea of Radioactive Argon?
Single-Atom Demonstration of Quantum Landauer Principle
