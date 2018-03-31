Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending March 31, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Recommended for You
  1. How network theory predicts the value of Bitcoin
  2. The gig economy keeps growing, but worker benefits aren’t
  3. Microsoft is launching a huge reorganization to focus on AI and the cloud
  4. Up to 40 percent of DNA results from consumer genetic tests might be bogus
  5. Fake news 2.0: personalized, optimized, and even harder to stop

Early Hospital Mortality Prediction Using Vital Signals

Active Underwater Detection with an Array of Atomic Magnetometers

A Carillon of Black Holes

Alive Caricature from 2D to 3D

Life in the “Matrix”: Human Mobility Patterns in the Cyber Space

Tech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.

Subscribe today

Related Video

More videos

Business Impact

Is 3-D Printing Finally Becoming the Manufacturing Tool It Was Hyped Up to Be? 34:20

Business Impact

The Future of Work 33:42

Business Impact

Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:06

Business Impact

Meet the Innovators Under 35: Tallis Gomes 03:06
Recommended for You
  1. How network theory predicts the value of Bitcoin
  2. The gig economy keeps growing, but worker benefits aren’t
  3. Microsoft is launching a huge reorganization to focus on AI and the cloud
  4. Up to 40 percent of DNA results from consumer genetic tests might be bogus
  5. Fake news 2.0: personalized, optimized, and even harder to stop
More from Business Impact

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

    10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

    Ad-free website experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.