Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Jeremy Portje

    • Intelligent Machines

    Microsoft’s neo-Nazi sexbot was a great lesson for makers of AI assistants

    Yandex’s head of machine intelligence says Microsoft’s Tay showed how important it is to fix AI problems fast.

    Remember Tay, the chatbot Microsoft unleashed on Twitter and other social platforms two years ago that quickly turned into a racist, sex-crazed neo-Nazi?

    Recommended for You
    1. Exclusive: This is the most dexterous robot ever created
    2. Some of tech’s biggest firms hope to save money with open-source chip designs
    3. Europe risks being left behind as a tech power
    4. Jeff Bezos gave a sneak peek into Amazon’s future
    5. How the AI cloud could produce the richest companies ever

    What started out as an entertaining social experiment—get regular people to talk to a chatbot so it could learn while they, hopefully, had fun—became a nightmare for Tay’s creators. Users soon figured out how to make Tay say awful things. Microsoft took the chatbot offline after less than a day.

    Yet Misha Bilenko, head of machine intelligence and research at Russian tech giant Yandex, thinks it was a boon to the field of AI helpers.

    Speaking at MIT Technology Review’s annual EmTech Digital conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Bilenko said Tay’s bugs—like the bot’s vulnerability to being gamed into learning or repeating offensive phrases—taught great lessons about what can go wrong.

    The way Tay rapidly morphed from a fun-loving bot (she was trained to have the personality of a facetious 19-year-old) into an AI monster, he said, showed how important it is to be able to fix problems quickly, which is not easy to do. And it also illustrated how much people tend to anthropomorphize AI, believing that it has deep-seated beliefs rather than seeing it as a statistical machine.

    “Microsoft took the flak for it, but looking back, it’s a really useful case study,” he said.

    Chatbots and intelligent assistants have changed considerably since 2016; they’re a lot more popular now, they’re available everywhere from smartphone apps to smart speakers, and they’re getting increasingly capable. But they’re still not great at one of the things Tay was trying to do, which is show off a personality and generate chitchat.

    Bilenko doesn’t expect this to change soon—at least, not in the next five years. The conversations humans have are “very difficult,” he said.

     

    Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

    Become an Insider
    Already an Insider? Log in.

    Tagged

    Microsoft, EmTech Digital, Tay

    Rachel Metz

    Rachel Metz Senior Editor, Mobile

    As MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for mobile, I cover a wide variety of startups and write gadget reviews out of our San Francisco office. I’m curious about tech innovation, and I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing. BeforeMore arriving at MIT Technology Review in early 2012, I spent five years as a technology reporter at the Associated Press, covering companies including Apple, Amazon, and eBay, and penning reviews.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Intelligent Machines

    Moonshot Thinking in Machine Learning: Applied AI Takes Flight 33:52

    Intelligent Machines

    EmTech Digital 2018 - Opening Remarks, Day 2 04:58

    Intelligent Machines

    We need everyone involved in AI 00:47

    Intelligent Machines

    Future Focus: Quantum Computing in Next Generation AI Research 25:05
    Recommended for You
    1. Exclusive: This is the most dexterous robot ever created
    2. Some of tech’s biggest firms hope to save money with open-source chip designs
    3. Europe risks being left behind as a tech power
    4. Jeff Bezos gave a sneak peek into Amazon’s future
    5. How the AI cloud could produce the richest companies ever
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.