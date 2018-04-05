View from the Marketplace
Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.
Hello,
We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.
To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.
Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.Subscribe today
Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.
What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.
Facebook’s CEO talks about how he’s fixing the world’s biggest social network as it reels from a massive data scandal.
Greater connectivity, more data, and auto-generated content will make today’s manipulation techniques look primitive.
The fitness app uses a technology called bcrypt that will give the hackers a serious headache.