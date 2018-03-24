The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending March 24, 2018)

Business Impact
Recommended for You
Multidimensional Quantum Entanglement with Large-Scale Integrated Optics
Review of Blockchain Technology and its Expectations: Case of the Energy Sector
The Surprising Creativity of Digital Evolution: A Collection of Anecdotes from the Evolutionary Computation and Artificial Life Research Communities
Fake News Propagate Differently from Real News Even at Early Stages of Spreading
Fractal AI: A Fragile Theory of Intelligence
