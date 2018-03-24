Hello,

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending March 24, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Multidimensional Quantum Entanglement with Large-Scale Integrated Optics

Review of Blockchain Technology and its Expectations: Case of the Energy Sector

The Surprising Creativity of Digital Evolution: A Collection of Anecdotes from the Evolutionary Computation and Artificial Life Research Communities

Fake News Propagate Differently from Real News Even at Early Stages of Spreading

Fractal AI: A Fragile Theory of Intelligence

