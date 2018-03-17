Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending March 17, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
The History Began from AlexNet: A Comprehensive Survey on Deep Learning Approaches
Evolutionary Generative Adversarial Networks
Performing Mathematical Operations using High-Index Acoustic Metamaterials
Can We Steal your Vocal Identity From the Internet?: Initial Investigation of Cloning Obama's Voice using GAN, WaveNet and Low-Quality Found Data
RealPen: Providing Realism in Handwriting Tasks on Touch Surfaces using Auditory-Tactile Feedback
Observing The Observer II: Can I Know I Am In a Superposition and Still Be in a Superposition?
