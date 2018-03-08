Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Connectivity

Berkeley, California, is considering an ICO unlike any other

A city council member calls his plan to mint a new crypto-token an “initial community offering.” If it works, it could be revolutionary.

Venezuela is doing it. So is Estonia. And now Berkeley, California, is considering its own government-backed initial coin offering. But this is a different beast from the ICO craze that’s gripped the crypto world in the last year or so, and a far cry from a petro-state’s Hail Mary attempt to save its foundering economy.

Recommended for You
  1. Advanced nuclear technology just got a big green light from Congress
  2. A new AI system can explain itself—twice
  3. How to grow four tons of food a year in a metal box without sunlight
  4. If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich? Turns out it’s just chance.
  5. GitHub just suffered the world’s biggest DDoS attack—and barely blinked

This piece appears in our twice-weekly newsletter Chain Letter, which covers the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Sign up here—it’s free!

Ben Bartlett, a city council member in Berkeley, is after something that is in many ways much more mundane, though potentially far more revolutionary if it works: he wants to use blockchain technology to turn municipal bonds into crypto-assets. In a turn of phrase that is oh-so-Berkeley, he calls the concept an “initial community offering.”

The idea rests on the notion that smart contracts—blockchain-based computer programs that have fueled the rise of ICOs—can securely mediate the buying, selling, and trading of assets, including stocks and bonds. For cities, municipal bonds are a vital means of raising funds for all sorts of projects, like building new schools and hospitals, improving roads, or updating a sewer system. To entice investors, bond issuers will make regular interest payments to bondholders, usually every six months, until the bond matures. The issuer is then obligated to return the bond’s face value to the holder.
Introvert | Wikimedia Commons

But Bartlett argues that the current system for issuing municipal bonds has become byzantine and dependent on an array of middlemen who add costs and slow things down. It’s so expensive to issue a bond, in fact, that it’s essentially useless as a tool for funding a single small municipal project. Bartlett says a blockchain can eliminate much of that overhead and allow organizations to be more “targeted” in their fund-raising—for instance, by issuing bonds to finance a single community theater, a housing project, or the purchase of an ambulance.

Control over today’s municipal bond market is consolidated among a few global banks, and the way the market is structured “favors very large-scale projects over the right-sized projects,” agrees Jase Wilson, CEO of the startup Neighborly. For instance, he says, “if a community needs a couple million bucks for a community solar microgrid, it’s very difficult to put that amount of money together.” Blockchains can reduce the need for financial intermediaries, allowing for broader access to both sides of the market, he says.

Neighborly is part of a group working with Bartlett and Berkeley’s mayor, Jesse Arreguín, on a number of proposals for using blockchain technology to raise money for public projects. Bartlett says the proposals will be revealed in May.

Berkeley’s pursuit of a crypto-bond could face various political, legal, and regulatory headwinds. There are also thorny technical questions, like which blockchain system and wallet applications to use, and how to make sure the smart contracts underlying the bonds are reliably secure. But Bartlett, who sees the approach as a way to raise urgently needed money for affordable housing and other projects, seems committed. “This is a necessary maneuver to create resources where there are none,” he says.

Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.
Introvert | Wikimedia Commons
Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt Associate Editor

I’m an associate editor at MIT Technology Review, focusing on the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchains. My reporting, which includes a twice-weekly, blockchain-focused email newsletter, Chain LetterMore (subscribe here), revolves around one central question: Why does blockchain technology matter?

Related Video

More videos

Connectivity

Technology Spotlight: Mind-controlled VR 24:21

Connectivity

Yasmin Green: Using Technology to Make the World a Better Place 04:04

Connectivity

What is social media doing to society? 25:45

Connectivity

The Emerging Threat of Cybercriminal AI 19:35
Recommended for You
  1. Advanced nuclear technology just got a big green light from Congress
  2. A new AI system can explain itself—twice
  3. How to grow four tons of food a year in a metal box without sunlight
  4. If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich? Turns out it’s just chance.
  5. GitHub just suffered the world’s biggest DDoS attack—and barely blinked
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

    Bimonthly digital/PDF edition

    Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

    Special interest publications

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Special discounts to select partner offerings

    Ad-free web experience

  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

  • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.