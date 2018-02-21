Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Courtesy of Ministry of Supply

    • Business Impact

    This heated jacket uses AI, Alexa, and other buzzwords to keep you perfectly snug

    Ministry of Supply’s new Mercury jacket learns about your habits to figure out when to turn up the temperature.

    If you consider the wintertime need to wear a heavy jacket into a warm subway car a “major wardrobe problem,” Ministry of Supply has a solution for you.

    The Boston-based clothing company, known for experimenting with technology, has just launched a Kickstarter for its newest creation, the Mercury smart thermal jacket. It’s an internet-of-things-enabled, heated jacket that’s controlled by an app, syncs with Alexa, and customizes its temperature using machine learning.

    That’s an awful lot of buzzwords. But underneath it all is a genuinely intriguing product.

    Jacket by the numbers
    • Max temperature 135 °F
    • Time to fully heat 90 seconds
    • Length of charge with continuous use at full power 4 hours
    • Weight without battery ~2.2 pounds
    • Cost of vest $195
    • Cost of jacket $295
    • Ship date November 2018

    Heated jackets aren’t new. You can purchase one online right now in the same price range as the $195 and $295 options Ministry of Supply is offering. But they rely on you to activate and adjust them (oh, the agony). The Mercury, on the other hand, uses an accelerometer and temperature sensors to change the amount of heat it pumps out according to the ambient temperature and your activity levels. Relief from the cold without the sweaty subway ride—a true miracle of cutting-edge technology.

    For those curious, the experience of wearing the jacket is … fine. The Bluetooth connections still need streamlining, and on an unseasonably warm Boston day, the heating elements weren’t really necessary. But it pretty much does what it’s meant to, and the jacket itself takes advantage of the high-quality materials for which Ministry of Supply is known. I tried on a prototype, so it’s likely that the final product, which ships in November, will have some of the kinks worked out. But it doesn’t, as the company’s promotional copy promises, really solve a critical “wardrobe problem” (at least not one this reporter has).
    A thermal camera view of the Mercury jacket prototype.
    Erin Winick

    Perhaps the most interesting thing about the jacket, though, is that Ministry of Supply is using it to explore what happens when our clothing becomes part of the internet of things—and, therefore, a source of data. “As a clothing company, the best data you [typically] have is if your customer bought your product and who is your customer,” says the company’s cofounder and president, Gihan Amarasiriwardena. As more people buy Mercury jackets, Ministry of Supply will learn all sorts of new and interesting things, like how often customers wear the jacket, how long their commutes are, their temperature preferences, whether they wear the jacket while working out, and so on.

    Of course, this means buying a Mercury requires you to accept that the company will track your behavior whenever you wear it. We may have grown used to this with our smartphones, but are we ready to turn over new kinds of personal data in return for a company’s promise to use it to build a better garment? Ministry of Supply is betting that what has become axiomatic in the tech world—companies with the most and best data gain a competitive advantage—will translate to the apparel industry. If so, the connected closet may not be far off.

    Time is running out to register for EmTech Digital. You don’t want to miss expert discussions on AI.

    Learn more and register
    A thermal camera view of the Mercury jacket prototype.
    Erin Winick

    Related Video

    More videos

    Business Impact

    Is 3-D Printing Finally Becoming the Manufacturing Tool It Was Hyped Up to Be? 34:20

    Business Impact

    The Future of Work 33:42

    Business Impact

    Q&A with Tim Cook 02:24

    Business Impact

    Business of Blockchain 2017 - Opening Remarks 09:09
    More from Business Impact

    How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.