Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending February 17, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Which football player bears most resemblance to Messi? A statistical analysis
Compressive light field reconstructions using deep learning
The random walk of cars and their collision probabilities with planets
On characterizing the capacity of neural networks using algebraic topology
Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.