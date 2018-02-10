Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending February 10, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Probing Planets in Extragalactic Galaxies Using Quasar Microlensing
Black Holes and Complexity Classes
Battery-like Supercapacitors from Vertically Aligned Carbon Nanofibers Coated Diamond: Design and Demonstrator.
Bio-Inspired Underwater Propulsors
"23andMe confirms: I'm super white" -- Analyzing Twitter Discourse On Genetic Testing
