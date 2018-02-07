Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Howard Ignatius | Flickr

    • Rewriting Life

    A new DNA test will look for 190 diseases in your newborn’s genetic code

    But not all parents may want to know the results.

    Using a swab of saliva from a newborn’s cheek, a new DNA test will probe the baby’s genes to search for 193 genetic diseases, like anemia, epilepsy, and metabolic disorders.

    The $649 test is meant for healthy babies, as a supplement to existing screening tests.

    In the US, the government recommends a newborn screening test that looks for a minimum of 34 disorders (though some states have additional requirements as well). The standard test involves a small sample of blood taken from a baby’s heel.

    Eric Schadt, CEO of Sema4, the company behind the test, says some parents may want more information about their child’s genes than this standard testing delivers. Some people suffer for years before getting a proper diagnosis for some of the diseases that his company’s test covers, he says.

    “If you can, at birth, canvass some of the most common disorders, you get a better understanding of the health of your child,” Schadt says. “We think parents want the best for their children and are going to do whatever they can so that their child can have the healthiest life possible.”

    Recommended for You
    1. This new company wants to sequence your genome and let you share it on a blockchain
    2. Automation is going to hit workers in three waves, and the first one is already here
    3. AI-controlled brain implants help improve people’s memory
    4. It’s been a no good, very bad week for cryptocurrencies
    5. Walmart’s new robots are loved by staff—and ignored by customers
    Related Story
    Prenatal DNA Sequencing
    Reading the DNA of fetuses is the next frontier of the genome revolution. Do you really want to know the genetic destiny of your unborn child?

    All the conditions the Sema4 test looks for—it uses DNA sequencing to examine a subset of genes, rather than the whole genome—have some kind of treatment already available. The test also analyzes how a baby is likely to respond to 38 medications commonly prescribed in early childhood.

    Schadt says anyone can order the Sema4 test online, and a doctor with the company approves it. The test isn't covered by insurance yet. 

    The trouble is, even if a baby has a mutation in a gene, it could take years for symptoms to appear. And sometimes a child can carry a mutation but never develop the corresponding disease. That’s one reason DNA sequencing isn’t yet routine for children and adults who are currently healthy.

    That raises a big question: is a test like Sema4’s always a good thing?

    “For many families, this is the kind of thing that can open up a can of worms where it doesn’t end up necessarily benefiting the parent or child,” says Laura Hercher, a geneticist at Sarah Lawrence College.

    In some cases, the results of the test could cause anxiety and confusion for parents and lead to unnecessary tests and procedures for children, she says: “You put parents in a terrible position, because they don’t know if they should wait until the child is sick to do in some cases draconian treatments.”

    Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

    Become an Insider
    Already an Insider? Log in.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Rewriting Life

    Capturing Our Imagination: The Evolution of Brain-Machine Interfaces 28:35

    Rewriting Life

    Next-generation Brain Interfaces 29:32

    Rewriting Life

    Understanding Intelligence 23:23

    Rewriting Life

    We Tried 23andMe's Pain Tolerance Test 04:13
    Recommended for You
    1. This new company wants to sequence your genome and let you share it on a blockchain
    2. Automation is going to hit workers in three waves, and the first one is already here
    3. AI-controlled brain implants help improve people’s memory
    4. It’s been a no good, very bad week for cryptocurrencies
    5. Walmart’s new robots are loved by staff—and ignored by customers
    More from Rewriting Life

    Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.