Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • A robot processes patient blood samples for evaluation with the CancerSEEK test.
  • Fred Dubs, Johns Hopkins Medical Pathology Photograph

    • Rewriting Life

    A Cheap and Easy Blood Test Could Catch Cancer Early

    50,000 healthy people will be screened in an effort to detect hidden tumors.

    A simple-to-take test that tells if you have a tumor lurking, and even where it is in your body, is a lot closer to reality—and may cost only $500.  

    The new test, developed at Johns Hopkins University, looks for signs of eight common types of cancer. It requires only a blood sample and may prove inexpensive enough for doctors to give during a routine physical.

    “The idea is this test would make its way into the public and we could set up screening centers,” says Nickolas Papadopoulos, one of the Johns Hopkins researchers behind the test. “That’s why it has to be cheap and noninvasive.”

    Although the test isn’t commercially available yet, it will be used to screen 50,000 retirement-age women with no history of cancer as part of a $50 million, five-year study with the Geisinger Health System in Pennsylvania, a spokesperson with the insurer said.

    The test, detailed today in the journal Science, could be a major advance for “liquid biopsy” technology, which aims to detect cancer in the blood before a person feels sick or notices a lump.

    That’s useful because early-stage cancer that hasn’t spread can often be cured.

    Companies have been pouring money into developing liquid biopsies. One startup, Grail Bio, has raised over $1 billion in pursuit of a single blood test for many cancers.

    Sign up for Weekend Reads
    Our guide to stories in the archives that put technology in perspective.
    Manage your newsletter preferences

    For their test, Hopkins researchers looked at blood from 1,005 people with previously diagnosed ovarian, liver, stomach, pancreatic, esophageal, colorectal, lung, or breast cancer.

    Recommended for You
    1. Bitcoin and Ethereum Have a Hidden Power Structure, and It’s Just Been Revealed
    2. AI Is Continuing Its Assault on Radiologists
    3. Dueling AIs Dream Up New Online Shopping Patterns for Amazon
    4. A New Map of the “Darknet” Suggests Your Local Drug Pusher Now Works Online
    5. No, Ripple Isn’t the Next Bitcoin

    Their test searches for a combination of eight cancer proteins as well as 16 cancer-related genetic mutations.

    The test was best at finding ovarian cancer, which it detected up to 98 percent of the time. It correctly identified a third of breast cancer cases and about 70 percent of people with pancreatic cancer, which has a particularly grim outlook.

    The chance of a false alarm was low: only seven of 812 apparently healthy people turned up positive on the test.

    The researchers also trained a machine-learning algorithm to determine the location of a person’s tumor from the blood clues. The algorithm guessed right 83 percent of the time.

    “I think we will eventually get to a point where we can detect cancer before it’s otherwise visible,” says Len Lichtenfeld, deputy chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society.

    He cautions that screening tests can sometimes harm rather than help. That can happen if they set off too many false alarms or if doctors end up treating slow-growing cancers that are not likely to do much harm.

    Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

    Become an Insider
    Already an Insider? Log in.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Rewriting Life

    Capturing Our Imagination: The Evolution of Brain-Machine Interfaces 28:35

    Rewriting Life

    Next-generation Brain Interfaces 29:32

    Rewriting Life

    Understanding Intelligence 23:23

    Rewriting Life

    We Tried 23andMe's Pain Tolerance Test 04:13
    Recommended for You
    1. Bitcoin and Ethereum Have a Hidden Power Structure, and It’s Just Been Revealed
    2. AI Is Continuing Its Assault on Radiologists
    3. Dueling AIs Dream Up New Online Shopping Patterns for Amazon
    4. A New Map of the “Darknet” Suggests Your Local Drug Pusher Now Works Online
    5. No, Ripple Isn’t the Next Bitcoin
    More from Rewriting Life

    Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

      Bimonthly digital/PDF edition

      Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

      Special interest publications

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Special discounts to select partner offerings

      Ad-free web experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.