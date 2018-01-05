Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Rewriting Life

Your Tweets Could Show If You Need Help for Bipolar Disorder

Using tweets to identify people at risk of bipolar disorder could revolutionize treatment

Bipolar disorder causes periods of severe depression punctuated by periods of elevated mood or mania. People with the condition behave in extreme ways, experiencing extreme highs and hyperactivity followed by devastating lows and lethargy. Some estimates suggest that 30 percent will die by suicide.

One way to prevent the most extreme behaviors is to spot the symptoms as they are developing but before they manifest completely. This allows treatment to begin early. So a way of spotting these early signs automatically would have huge implications for sufferers, their families, and health-care providers.

Today, Yen-Hao Huang and pals at the National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan say they have developed a way to identify the early signs of bipolar disorder via social media. They say their method could have significant implications for the way potential patients are assessed.

The onset of bipolar disorder is characterized by symptoms such as overtalking, disturbed sleep, and rapid mood changes. And it turns out that many sufferers share details of their condition, including their diagnosis dates, on social-media platforms such as Twitter.

That gave the researchers an idea. Given that they could be sure that tweets were from people with a bipolar diagnosis, what patterns of behavior might they have demonstrated in advance?  

To find out, these guys analyzed some 10,000 tweets posted between 2006 and 2016 by more than 400 people who had a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. They compared these tweets with those from a similar number of people picked at random, who acted as a control group.

The team checked the pattern of posting over time to see how it matched normal sleeping patterns. They looked at the frequency of tweets to gauge how loquacious each user was. They studied the types of words used in each tweet for sentiment and emotional content.

Recommended for You
  1. The Year Climate Change Began to Spin Out of Control
  2. Uh Oh—CRISPR Might Not Work in People
  3. Tech Firms Hope Hardware Fixes Won’t Be Required to Solve the Chipocalypse
  4. 18 Exponential Changes We Can Expect in the Year Ahead
  5. 23andMe Launches Giant Weight-Loss Study

They also developed an entirely new phonological measure by working out the plosive energy of each word as if it were voiced. This idea was based on the thinking that people with early signs of bipolar disorder use more high-energy words.

The researchers then used a sliding-window approach to see how the content of each person’s Twitter stream changed over time, particularly as it approached the point of a diagnosis.

Finally, the team trained a machine-learning algorithm to use combinations of these features to distinguish between people with and without early signs of bipolar disorder. They achieved an identification accuracy of more than 90 percent.  

The team’s new measure of the phonological energy of each word is a particularly good one. “By simply employing the phonological feature with pure text ensemble model, the classifier can achieve more than 91 percent precision,” they say.

Interestingly, Huang and co call this approach subconscious crowdsourcing. They point out that the set of tweets from a person suffering bipolar disorder can provide a rich stream of information about mental state. So these people are subconsciously providing a data set that can be mined for information.

Just how much more information can be gleaned this way isn’t clear. But bipolar disorder is unlikely to be the only mental state that can be identified.

That’s interesting work that has the potential to give people with bipolar disorder the treatment they need as soon as it is feasibly possible.

“Our experimental results demonstrate that the proposed models could greatly contribute to the regular assessments of people with bipolar disorder, which is important in the primary care setting,” they say.

And that should minimize the chances of the extreme behaviors that might otherwise result in the worst possible outcome.

Ref:  arxiv.org/abs/1712.09183 : “Detection of the Prodromal Phase of Bipolar Disorder from Psychological and Phonological Aspects in Social Media”

Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.

Related Video

More videos

Rewriting Life

Capturing Our Imagination: The Evolution of Brain-Machine Interfaces 28:35

Rewriting Life

Next-generation Brain Interfaces 29:32

Rewriting Life

Understanding Intelligence 23:23

Rewriting Life

We Tried 23andMe's Pain Tolerance Test 04:13
Recommended for You
  1. The Year Climate Change Began to Spin Out of Control
  2. Uh Oh—CRISPR Might Not Work in People
  3. Tech Firms Hope Hardware Fixes Won’t Be Required to Solve the Chipocalypse
  4. 18 Exponential Changes We Can Expect in the Year Ahead
  5. 23andMe Launches Giant Weight-Loss Study
More from Rewriting Life

Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

    Bimonthly digital/PDF edition

    Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

    Special interest publications

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Special discounts to select partner offerings

    Ad-free web experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.