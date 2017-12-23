Hello,

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending December 23, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Audio-Visual Sentiment Analysis for Learning Emotional Arcs in Movies

Language: The Missing Selection Pressure

Can We Teach Computers to Understand Art? Domain Adaptation for Enhancing Deep Networks Capacity to De-Abstract Art

Particle Physics with Gravitational Wave Detector Technology

Fundamental Physics with the Hubble Space Telescope

Business Impact

Business Impact

Business Impact

Business Impact

