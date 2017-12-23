Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending December 23, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Audio-Visual Sentiment Analysis for Learning Emotional Arcs in Movies
Language: The Missing Selection Pressure
Can We Teach Computers to Understand Art? Domain Adaptation for Enhancing Deep Networks Capacity to De-Abstract Art
Particle Physics with Gravitational Wave Detector Technology
Fundamental Physics with the Hubble Space Telescope
