Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Matt Panuska

    • Connectivity

    The Best Baby Gadgets of 2017 Were All Built by First-Time Parents

    Entrepreneurial parents are reinventing the baby bottle, sleep monitor, and breast pump.

    Cribs. Strollers. Onesies. Bacteria-trapping bottle valves? 

    Baby gear may not seem like a dynamic technology sector, but each year engineers, scientists, doctors, and designers introduce gadgets that aim to make caring for newborns and infants safer, more efficient, and less messy. Often, the creators are first-time parents who grow frustrated with existing gear and invent their own solutions.

    The past year was no different. Here are some of the smartest baby gadgets that launched in 2017—all designed by entrepreneurial parents.

    aLoo Bacteria-Reducing Bottle Valve
    aLoo

    Status: On sale; $12.99

    Breastfeeding mothers are always worried they won’t produce enough milk for their infants. But saving pumped breast milk and reusing it from one feeding to the next is tricky, since babies can contaminate an entire bottle with their saliva just by taking a single sip. aLoo is the first device that prevents contamination from baby backwash. The disc-shaped, plastic-and-metal valve fits inside a baby-bottle cap and allows milk to flow to the baby but keeps saliva from permeating the bottle’s main chamber, so parents can save the unconsumed milk and serve it later. 

    Recommended for You
    1. Tech Firms Hope Hardware Fixes Won’t Be Required to Solve the Chipocalypse
    2. At Least Three Billion Computer Chips Have the Spectre Security Hole
    3. A New Fleet of Robots Is Taking Aim at the Service Industry
    4. 18 Exponential Changes We Can Expect in the Year Ahead
    5. 23andMe Launches Giant Weight-Loss Study

    PopYum Formula-Making Baby Bottle
    PopYum

    Status: On sale; $12.99–$14.99

    Parents who feed their babies formula have their own concerns, among them how to keep an eye on their children while mixing specific ratios of powder and water. PopYum bottles solve this issue by stashing powdered formula in their top section, water in their bottom, and allowing caregivers to combine the two by squeezing the middle portion. The design enables the formula ingredients to be stored in one device—handy for travel—and mixed with one hand (simply squeeze and shake). And since the mixture is blended when needed, rather than ahead of time, it doesn’t need to be refrigerated prior to feeding.

    Owlet Smart Sock 2
    Owlet

    Status: On sale; $299.99 for the Smart Sock 2 kit and $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually for the Connected Care app

    What’s your favorite baby gadget?

    Tell us in the comments.

    Most baby monitors use audio and video to detect whether newborns and infants are moving, crying, or in any type of distress. Owlet goes a step further to track babies’ heart rates and oxygen levels via a “smart sock” powered by a sensor, battery, and Bluetooth connectivity. Parents attach the fabric sock to their baby’s left or right foot using Velcro straps and connect it to a mobile app to view stats in real time. The sock also transmits information to a base station that emits alerts if the baby’s vital signs drop below a certain threshold. While the basic Owlet idea isn’t new—the original model debuted in 2015—the 2017 “Smart Sock 2” model fits more securely, transmits data over greater distances, and links wirelessly to a “Connected Care” iOS app that lets parents view historical information, such as their babies’ sleep patterns and average heart rate over the course of a day. 

    Willow Wearable Breast Pump

    Willow

    Status: In limited beta release; $479.99 

    Though breast pumps are crucial for many new mothers, the gadgets seemed to be stuck in a time warp for several decades. No longer—several entrepreneurs launched new designs in the past year alone. One of the most promising is Willow, which liberates nursing mothers from the cumbersome external tubes, cords, and dangling bottles attached to most breast pumps. Instead, Willow built the pump apparatus and bag for collecting milk into a cup-shaped device that fits inside a bra, which allows women to move freely while pumping. A corresponding iOS app lets them monitor how much milk they’re expressing and track other metrics, such as the length and output of past pumping sessions.

    Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

    Become an Insider
    Already an Insider? Log in.
    aLoo
    PopYum
    Owlet

    Tagged

    gadgets, baby, newborns, infant, Design, wearable, crowdfunding, entrepreneurship

    Elizabeth Woyke

    Elizabeth Woyke Senior Editor, Business

    What is the future of work when AI, automation, and on-demand services are altering how we define what a job is and who qualifies as an employee? As the senior editor for business, I’m focused on writing stories that explore this important question.More Other areas of interest include new models for workforce training and education, how companies are increasing employee diversity and inclusion, and startups that are developing innovative workplace tools and technologies. I began my career at Time Asia, followed by staff jobs at BusinessWeek and Forbes. More recently, I co-authored an e-book for O’Reilly Media about the gig economy and wrote a book called The Smartphone: Anatomy of an Industry, which was published in 2014.

    READ COMMENTS

    Please read our commenting guidelines.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Connectivity

    Technology Spotlight: Mind-controlled VR 24:21

    Connectivity

    Yasmin Green: Using Technology to Make the World a Better Place 04:04

    Connectivity

    What is social media doing to society? 25:45

    Connectivity

    The Emerging Threat of Cybercriminal AI 19:35
    Recommended for You
    1. Tech Firms Hope Hardware Fixes Won’t Be Required to Solve the Chipocalypse
    2. At Least Three Billion Computer Chips Have the Spectre Security Hole
    3. A New Fleet of Robots Is Taking Aim at the Service Industry
    4. 18 Exponential Changes We Can Expect in the Year Ahead
    5. 23andMe Launches Giant Weight-Loss Study
    More from Connectivity

    What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

      Bimonthly digital/PDF edition

      Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

      Special interest publications

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Special discounts to select partner offerings

      Ad-free web experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.