Our Best GIFs of 2017
We collected the top short video clips about emerging technology published in MIT Technology Review stories this year.
1. Animals Set Survival Record Inside Artificial Womb
Fetal lambs lived for weeks in a fluid-filled bag. Tests to help premature babies could begin in three years
2. A Carbon-Fiber Cage Could Crash-Proof Drone Delivery
For those worried about shipping fragile items this way, there may be a solution.
3. Artificial Human Embryos Are Coming, and No One Knows How to Handle Them
Stem cells can be coaxed to self-assemble into structures resembling human embryos.
4. Inside the Far-Out Glass Lab
A key ingredient in flexible and lightweight devices of the future is taking shape.
5. Ford Has a Robotic Butt to Test Its Car Seats
And it’s called Robutt.
6. Watch This $100 Drone Try to Do a Bumblebee’s Job
Japanese tinkerers created a tiny, flower-pollinating drone for a world without insects.
7. Scientists Used CRISPR to Put This GIF Inside a Living Organism’s DNA
Embedding images in the genomes of bacteria is testing the limits of DNA storage.
8. First Human Embryos Edited in U.S.
Gene-editing chemicals are injected into a human egg at the moment of fertilization.
9. Boston Dynamics’ Backflipping Robot Is an Astounding Advance
Boston Dynamics has gotten its two-legged Atlas humanoid to do backflips.
