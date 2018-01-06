Hello,

Connectivity

Our Best Photographs of 2017

From bendable glass to war photojournalism in VR, our photographers capture the technology of 2017.

Below, a list of our favorite and most eye-catching photo essays published this year.
Inside the Far-out Glass Lab
Photographs by Rachel Jerome Ferraro
To Feed the World, Improve Photosynthesis
Photographs by Whitten Sabbatini
Meet the World's First Completely Soft Robot
Photographs by Adam DeTour
The Cancer Lottery
Photographs by Jonno Rattman
Zipline’s Ambitious Medical Drone Delivery in Africa
Photographs by Jason Florio
These Are Not Your Father’s GMOs
Photographs by Matthew Hintz
Virtual Reality’s Missing Element: Other People
Photographs by David Brandon Geeting
Practical Quantum Computers
Photographs by Mathijs Labadie and Russ Juskalian
The Surgeon Who Wants to Connect You to the Internet with a Brain Implant
Photographs by Whitten Sabbatini
This VR Exhibit Lets You Connect with the Human Side of War
Photographs by Karim Ben Khelifa
Ghana's Last Mile
Photographs by Francis Kokoroko
The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing
Photographs by Grant Cornett

Connectivity

Connectivity

Connectivity

Connectivity

