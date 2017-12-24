Hello,

Connectivity

Our Best Illustrations of 2017

Our artists’ stunning, playful creations bring to life our technology stories, often saying more with an image than words ever could.

From the MIT Technology Review art team, here are some of our very favorite illustrations of the year:
Me and My Troll
Illustration by Tomi Um
We Need Computers with Empathy
Illustration by David Biskup
Botnets of Things
Illustration by Robert Beatty
Will Science Have a Seat at President Trump’s Table?
Illustration by Victor Kerlow
Gene Therapy 2.0
Illustration by Armando Veve
The Octogenarians Who Love Amazon’s Alexa
Illustration by Jack Sachs
“The Relentless Pace of Automation”
Illustration by Delcan & Company
This AI Learns Your Fashion Sense and Invents Your Next Outfit
Illustration by Daniel Savage
Paying With Your Face
Illustration by Yoshi Sodeoka
Baby Genome Sequencing for Sale in China
Illustration by Matt Panuska
The Great AI Paradox
Illustration by Geoff McFetridge
White Supremacists Have Stumbled Into a Huge Issue in Genetic Ancestry Testing
Illustration by Mr. Tech
Google Has Released an AI Tool That Makes Sense of Your Genome
Illustration by Brendan Monroe
Scientists Can Read a Bird’s Brain and Predict Its Next Song
Illustration by Max Litvinov
Robots Won’t Save the U.K. from a Brexit Labor Shortage
Illustration by Mengxin Li
Daniela Rus: Building Tomorrow's Robots
Illustration by R. Kikuo Johnson
Can AI Keep You Healthy?
Illustration by Yann Kebbi

