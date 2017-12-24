Connectivity
Our Best Illustrations of 2017
Our artists’ stunning, playful creations bring to life our technology stories, often saying more with an image than words ever could.
From the MIT Technology Review art team, here are some of our very favorite illustrations of the year:
Illustration by Tomi Um
Illustration by Robert Beatty
Illustration by Victor Kerlow
Illustration by Armando Veve
Illustration by Delcan & Company
Illustration by Yoshi Sodeoka
Illustration by Geoff McFetridge
Illustration by Brendan Monroe
Illustration by R. Kikuo Johnson
Illustration by Yann Kebbi