The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending December 2, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
One Hundred Years of the Cosmological Constant: from “Superfluous Stunt” to Dark Energy
Blood Crystal: Emergent Order of Red Blood Cells under Wall-Confined Shear Flow
Semantic Map of Sexism: Topic Modelling of Everyday Sexism Project Entries
The “Earth Rocket”: a Method for Keeping the Earth in the Habitable Zone
Explosive Synchronization Transition in a Ring of Coupled Oscillators
