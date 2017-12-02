Hello,

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending December 2, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

One Hundred Years of the Cosmological Constant: from “Superfluous Stunt” to Dark Energy

Blood Crystal: Emergent Order of Red Blood Cells under Wall-Confined Shear Flow

Semantic Map of Sexism: Topic Modelling of Everyday Sexism Project Entries

The Earth Rocket: a Method for Keeping the Earth in the Habitable Zone

Explosive Synchronization Transition in a Ring of Coupled Oscillators

Subsurface Exolife

