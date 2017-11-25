Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending November 25, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Recommended for You
  1. Why America’s Biggest Bank Digs Anonymous Cryptocurrency
  2. An Election in Australia Is Shaping Up as a Fight over Coal Energy
  3. Facebook Still Lets People Target Ads by Race and Ethnicity
  4. Tesla’s All-Electric Semi Sounds Amazing—But How Much Will It Cost, Exactly?
  5. Alibaba’s AI Fashion Consultant Helps Achieve Record-Setting Sales

Identifying the Community Structure of the International Food-Trade Multi Network

What's the Right Thing to Do? Increasing Pro-Sociality with Simple Moral Nudges

Photonuclear Reactions in Lightning Discovered from Detection of Positrons and Neutrons

The Universal Aesthetics of Mathematics

 

Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.

Subscribe today

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Related Video

More videos

Business Impact

The Future of Work 33:42

Business Impact

Q&A with Tim Cook 02:24

Business Impact

Business of Blockchain 2017 - Opening Remarks 09:09

Business Impact

Three Problems to be Solved 15:38
Recommended for You
  1. Why America’s Biggest Bank Digs Anonymous Cryptocurrency
  2. An Election in Australia Is Shaping Up as a Fight over Coal Energy
  3. Facebook Still Lets People Target Ads by Race and Ethnicity
  4. Tesla’s All-Electric Semi Sounds Amazing—But How Much Will It Cost, Exactly?
  5. Alibaba’s AI Fashion Consultant Helps Achieve Record-Setting Sales
More from Business Impact

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.