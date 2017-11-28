Hello,

    Is 3-D Printing Finally Becoming the Manufacturing Tool It Was Hyped Up to Be?

    Join us on Thursday, November 30, at 2 p.m. EST for an interactive online discussion with Greg Mark.

    Join us for a live interactive video discussion with Greg Mark, a 3-D-printing entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Markforged. The conversation will look beyond prototyping, exploring 3-D printing’s role in manufacturing and the expanding capabilities of 3-D printing for the factory of the future.

    Greg Mark, founder and CEO of 3-D printing company Markforged, will participate in a free MIT Technology Review webinar at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 30. Erin Winick, our associate editor for the future of work, will moderate the discussion.

    Please RSVP here, and you will receive a reminder just before the event commences.

    The conversation will look beyond prototyping, exploring 3-D printing’s role in carbon fiber and metal manufacturing and the expanding capabilities of 3-D printing for production parts.

    Viewers will have an opportunity to submit questions through social media in advance as well. Please join us for this fascinating and timely conversation with Greg Mark.

    3-D printing, manufacturing, Industrial 3-D Printing

    Image courtesy of Markforged

    Erin Winick Associate Editor

    I am the associate editor of the future of work at MIT Technology Review. I am particularly interested in automation and advanced manufacturing, spurring from my background in mechanical engineering. I produce our future of work e-mailMore newsletter, which takes a daily look at how technology is impacting the workplace. Before joining the publication I worked as a freelance science writer, founded the 3-D printing company Sci Chic, and interned at the Economist. Get in touch at erin.winick@technologyreview.com.

