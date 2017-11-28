Is 3-D Printing Finally Becoming the Manufacturing Tool It Was Hyped Up to Be?

Join us for a live interactive video discussion with Greg Mark, a 3-D-printing entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Markforged. The conversation will look beyond prototyping, exploring 3-D printing’s role in manufacturing and the expanding capabilities of 3-D printing for the factory of the future.

Greg Mark, founder and CEO of 3-D printing company Markforged, will participate in a free MIT Technology Review webinar at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 30. Erin Winick, our associate editor for the future of work, will moderate the discussion.

Please RSVP here, and you will receive a reminder just before the event commences.

The conversation will look beyond prototyping, exploring 3-D printing’s role in carbon fiber and metal manufacturing and the expanding capabilities of 3-D printing for production parts.

Viewers will have an opportunity to submit questions through social media in advance as well. Please join us for this fascinating and timely conversation with Greg Mark.

Webinar signup info:

This online event is free and open to anyone, and available over a desktop or mobile connection (Chrome browser required).

