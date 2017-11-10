MIT Technology Review Names Gideon Lichfield Editor in Chief

MIT Technology Review announced that Gideon Lichfield has been named its new editor in chief. Lichfield will oversee all of MIT Technology Review’s editorial content and products, including the website, digital newsletters, print magazine, and live events, as well as new platforms and formats under development.

“Gideon is a seasoned journalist with the vision, creativity, and industry-leading digital expertise we sought in filling this vital role,” said Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review. “He will guide our editorial team in establishing MIT Technology Review as the leading voice in the coverage of new technologies and their impact on business and society. I am delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to working with him to build the new MIT Technology Review.”

Lichfield joins MIT Technology Review from Quartz, where he was one of the founding editors. He led the hiring of the initial team of journalists, established much of the editorial voice, and helped create several of the award-winning publication’s digital products. Before Quartz, Lichfield worked for 16 years as a journalist at The Economist, including postings in Mexico City, Moscow, and Jerusalem. Originally from London, he speaks five languages fluently and three others haltingly, and is an experienced public speaker, a semi-trained cocktail barman, and an avid reader (and occasional writer) of science fiction.

“MIT Technology Review is unique in the world of media in many ways, among them its prestige and its connection to a giant, global community of brilliant minds,” said Lichfield. “Its potential to shape conversations about how we develop and use technology is enormous. My ambition is for it to fully realize that potential, and I’m thrilled to have been given the chance to help it do so.”

Lichfield starts at MIT Technology Review in early December.