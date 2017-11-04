Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending November 4, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Recommended for You
  1. Why People Get Religious about Bitcoin
  2. Despite More Tech Tools for Working Remotely, Commutes Are Here to Stay
  3. The World’s Tallest Wind Turbines Will Store Power in a Huge Water Battery
  4. Google Researchers Have a New Alternative to Traditional Neural Networks
  5. Eugenics 2.0: We’re at the Dawn of Choosing Embryos by Health, Height, and More

Explaining the Origin of the Anthropocene and Predicting Its Future

Is Life Most Likely Around Sun-like Stars?

Remote Quantum Entanglement Between Two Micromechanical Oscillators

One Pixel Attack for Fooling Deep Neural Networks

 

Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.

Subscribe today

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Related Video

More videos

Business Impact

Q&A with Tim Cook 02:24

Business Impact

Business of Blockchain 2017 - Opening Remarks 09:09

Business Impact

Three Problems to be Solved 15:38

Business Impact

Transformation at Scale: Building Tomorrow’s Financial Markets Today 16:59
Recommended for You
  1. Why People Get Religious about Bitcoin
  2. Despite More Tech Tools for Working Remotely, Commutes Are Here to Stay
  3. The World’s Tallest Wind Turbines Will Store Power in a Huge Water Battery
  4. Google Researchers Have a New Alternative to Traditional Neural Networks
  5. Eugenics 2.0: We’re at the Dawn of Choosing Embryos by Health, Height, and More
More from Business Impact

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Online Only.
  • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.