Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • University of Washington

    • Connectivity

    Your Next Password May Be Stored in Your Shirt Cuff

    This smart fabric doesn’t need electronics or batteries, but it can encode data readable by a magnetometer like the one in your phone.

    If you love gadgets so much that you imagine a future where even your wardrobe is connected, but you’re irritated by current offerings that still include chunky electronics, don’t give up hope just yet.

    Researchers at the University of Washington are trying to simplify so-called smart fabrics by focusing on magnetized textiles that can store small amounts of data readable by a magnetometer, including the ones inside most smartphones. It’s potentially useful for invisibly labeling your stuff, or using a shirt or bracelet in place of a password or key card. The researchers also used magnetized thread embroidered into gloves as a gesture controller for the phone, without need for any electronics or batteries on the fabric itself. A paper on the project was presented this month at a conference on human-computer interfaces in Quebec City, Canada.

    Connected fabrics and clothing have been around for many years, touted by artists, startups, and, in some cases, large companies (see Google’s Project Jacquard and its partnership with Levi’s). They still haven’t caught on with most consumers, though, for a variety of reasons, ranging from high prices for limited functionality to concerns about durability (since, presumably, you’d like to eventually throw even a connected garment in the wash).

    Yet Shyam Gollakota, an associate professor and director of the UW Networks and Mobile Systems Lab, and Justin Chan, a graduate student in the lab, think their work can be useful for making smart clothing and accessories because it focuses on the possibilities for magnetizing fabric with readily available, fairly inexpensive, unobtrusive conductive thread. And though the strength of the thread’s magnetic field declined over the course of a week, they found that they could use an Android smartphone to read data encoded on it even after washing, drying, and ironing the fabric.
    University of Washington researchers are storing bits of data on magnetized thread that can be read by a magnetometer.
    University of Washington

    “It’s extremely durable,” says Chan, and the thread can be reprogrammed, too.

    Recommended for You
    1. We’re Still Not Doing Enough to Beat Climate Change
    2. Tech Titans Admit to New Levels of Russian Election Meddling
    3. AI Has Learned to Spot Suicidal Tendencies from Brain Scans
    4. This Doctor Diagnosed His Own Cancer with an iPhone Ultrasound
    5. This Is the Reason Ethereum Exists

    The researchers embroidered on fabric with the conductive thread and used magnets to encode short strings of 0s and 1s as positive and negative magnetic polarities. They could then place a smartphone near this magnetized, data-filled fabric and read what it said with an app they built for that purpose, taking advantage of the magnetometer that phones use for orientation applications. A demo video shows how a shirt with a magnetized-thread patch on it could be used to unlock a door equipped with magnetometers.

    In addition to making swatches of magnetized fabric, they made some prototype accessories like a tie, belt, and bracelet that could be programmed.

    The researchers also embroidered a pair of gloves with magnetized thread and found that a nearby smartphone could measure gestures like finger swipes and taps by looking at changes in the magnetic field in three dimensions as the gesture was performed.

    Sign up for the Chain Letter
    Blockchains, cryptocurrencies, and why they matter.
    Manage your newsletter preferences

    The work has a way to go before it could be incorporated into your shirt or pants. For instance, while the researchers could get a smartphone to recognize six gestures made wearing gloves with magnetized-thread fingertips, it only recognized them 90 percent of the time. (Gollakota, who in 2014 was named to MIT Technology Review’s annual list of 35 innovators under the age of 35, says accuracy jumps to 99 percent when the number of gestures is limited to four.)

    And while the magnetized thread could be embroidered into a shirt cuff and encoded with enough data to act as an alternative to an RFID tag, you couldn’t, say, store your MP3 collection that way. Gollakota says he and Chan are now trying to figure out how to store more data on the fabric.

    Tech Obsessive?
    Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.

    Subscribe today
    University of Washington researchers are storing bits of data on magnetized thread that can be read by a magnetometer.
    University of Washington

    Tagged

    Shyam Gollakota, University of Washington, Google, smart fabric, textiles, Project Jacquard

    Rachel Metz

    Rachel Metz Senior Editor, Mobile

    As MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for mobile, I cover a wide variety of startups and write gadget reviews out of our San Francisco office. I’m curious about tech innovation, and I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing. BeforeMore arriving at MIT Technology Review in early 2012, I spent five years as a technology reporter at the Associated Press, covering companies including Apple, Amazon, and eBay, and penning reviews. I’ve also worked as a freelancer, covering both technology and crime for the New York Times.

    I grew up mostly in Palo Alto, California, where companies like Hewlett-Packard and Google were simply a part of everyday life. But I didn’t discover my love for tech coverage until 2003. That’s when I accidentally discovered a major security lapse in Palo Alto Unified School District’s wireless network, which allowed anyone with Wi-Fi to view sensitive student information, including psychological profiles identified with full names. When not hard at work on a MIT Technology Review story, I can be found cycling around the Bay Area.

    READ COMMENTS

    Please read our commenting guidelines.

    Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

    Insider Premium
    $179.95/yr US PRICE

    See international, alumni and other pricing options

    Already an Insider?

    Have a magazine subscription?
    Activate your Insider account.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Connectivity

    This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home 00:46

    Connectivity

    Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine 04:03

    Connectivity

    Botnets of Things: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:16

    Connectivity

    Self-Driving Trucks: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:09
    Recommended for You
    1. We’re Still Not Doing Enough to Beat Climate Change
    2. Tech Titans Admit to New Levels of Russian Election Meddling
    3. AI Has Learned to Spot Suicidal Tendencies from Brain Scans
    4. This Doctor Diagnosed His Own Cancer with an iPhone Ultrasound
    5. This Is the Reason Ethereum Exists
    More from Connectivity

    What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Online Only.
    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /
    You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.