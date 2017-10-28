Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending October 28, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Individuals, Institutions, and Innovation in the Debates of the French Revolution
Generative Adversarial Networks: An Overview
Towards Automatic Abdominal Multi-Organ Segmentation in Dual Energy CT using Cascaded 3D Fully Convolutional Network
Light Storage for 150 Milliseconds at Room Temperature
GW170817 Falsifies Dark Matter Emulators
The Nature of the Giant Exomoon Candidate Kepler-1625 b-i
