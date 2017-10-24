Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.

Connectivity and QoL is a white paper by MIT Technology

Review. It is based on research conducted between June and

September 2017. Further insights were gained through in-depth

interviews and are included in this report. We would like to

thank all participants in this research project as well as our

partner, global media and digital marketing communications

leader, Dentsu Aegis Network.

MIT Technology Review has collected and reported on all findings

contained in this paper independently, regardless of participation

or sponsorship.

Download the full white paper here.