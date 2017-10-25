Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • The author, as recorded by 106 cameras in Microsoft’s San Francisco-based Mixed Reality Capture Studio.
  • Microsoft

    • Connectivity

    Can Microsoft’s “Hologram” Maker Become the New Sears Portrait Studio?

    The volumetric videos could one day take those awkward family photos to a whole new level.

    A day before I was due at Microsoft’s new Mixed Reality Capture Studio in San Francisco, I got an e-mail about the dress code. I was going to be recorded as a “hologram”—Microsoft’s term for volumetric videos, which you can view through augmented-reality or virtual-reality headsets, or on a flat screen. Apparently, much as is the case on TV, not everything looks good when you’re being digitally preserved in multiple dimensions.

    What can’t you wear? Hats, glasses, super-dark clothes, super-white clothes, or any “high-frequency patterns” (houndstooth was mentioned specifically as one to avoid). I showed up in a polka-dotted navy dress and left my glasses and hat in my bag.

    I stood in the center of a large, white room and made some silly dance moves while 106 cameras and four microphones recorded me. It took about 10 seconds to get the cringe-worthy result you see on this page.

    Subscribe to Weekend Reads
    Our guide to stories in the archives that put technology in perspective.
    Manage your newsletter preferences

    Chances are most of us aren’t going to be heading down to the studio to immortalize ourselves, or make holiday-themed volumetric family videos, anytime soon. Microsoft wouldn’t say how much they cost to make (rates are shown under nondisclosure agreements and can be negotiated privately with partners), and there aren’t all that many virtual-reality or augmented-reality headsets out there right now with which you could watch them, anyway. (There are a handful of VR headsets and so-called Windows Mixed Reality headsets for viewing VR, but Microsoft’s HoloLens headset is still a $3,000 developer device.)

    Still, after working on the technology for seven years and capturing thousands of performances in this manner at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft is trying to make the medium more popular by opening more such studios.

    Recommended for You
    1. Mastercard’s New Blockchain Is Interesting Because of What It Leaves Out
    2. IBM Can Run an Experimental AI in Memory, Not on Processors
    3. India Warily Eyes AI
    4. The Secret Betting Strategy That Beats Online Bookmakers
    5. Smartphones Are Weapons of Mass Manipulation, and This Guy Is Declaring War on Them

    The San Francisco capture studio, which is located within a Microsoft technical event space in the city’s tech-heavy SoMa neighborhood, welcomes outsiders to visit and make videos. Studio general manager Steve Sullivan says the idea is to have all kinds of people and companies come in and record things—ranging from celebrity or circus performances to virtual patients for doctors to train on. Then this content can be viewed in a number of ways: on headsets like HoloLens that mix the digital and real worlds, on totally immersive virtual-reality headsets, or on flat screens.

    “It’s a kind of medium where it looks like video when you’re looking from any particular point of view, but you can change the point of view during the performance,” Sullivan says.

    I watched a video of two break-dancers, who were making all kinds of moves on a sidewalk. They were captured in one of Microsoft’s studios, while the background was filmed elsewhere, but I couldn’t tell while watching it with a virtual-reality headset: the dancers and background fit together flawlessly, with proper shadows on the ground, and the images looked sharp as I moved around.

    These break-dancers were captured in a Mixed Reality Capture Studio, while the background was recorded elsewhere.
    Microsoft

    In its studio, Microsoft depends on an array of cameras—half regular color models, half infrared—to shoot many different views of the subject. The color cameras are used for image texture, while infrared emitters and cameras are used to help reconstruct 3-D shapes. The footage is used to make a texturized mesh that can then be used by, say, video-game designers to build a game.

    Related Story
    50 Smartest Companies 2017
    Our editors pick the 50 companies that best combine innovative technology with an effective business model.

    Recording with all those cameras at the standard video rate of 30 frames per second requires 10 gigabytes per second, which is whittled down during the production process to 10 megabits per second—the kind of thing you could stream via Wi-Fi and watch on a range of devices. For now, the longest pieces recorded run about three and a half to four minutes, Sullivan says.

    Sullivan believes that in “a time frame of years,” this kind of video capture will be available to the average person. In fact, he told me he has been recording his two kids for several years (when I expressed surprise, he added that they would be coming in this week to take their annual hologram). The results, he say, are more powerful than a photo to look back on.

    “If I put on HoloLens and see my now seven-year-old [son], walking around as a four-year-old telling knock-knock jokes, it’s a really visceral, engaging kind of thing,” he says.

    Not too surprisingly, though, he says his son is not nearly as fond of viewing this kind of footage.

    Hear more about augmented reality from the experts at the EmTech Digital Conference, March 26-27, 2018 in San Francisco.

    Learn more and register

    Tagged

    Hololens, Microsoft, augmented reality, AR, VR, virtual reality, developers, mixed reality, headsets, startups, video games, holograms, MIT Technology Review Events, EmTech Digital 2018

    Rachel Metz

    Rachel Metz Senior Editor, Mobile

    As MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for mobile, I cover a wide variety of startups and write gadget reviews out of our San Francisco office. I’m curious about tech innovation, and I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing. BeforeMore arriving at MIT Technology Review in early 2012, I spent five years as a technology reporter at the Associated Press, covering companies including Apple, Amazon, and eBay, and penning reviews. I’ve also worked as a freelancer, covering both technology and crime for the New York Times.

    I grew up mostly in Palo Alto, California, where companies like Hewlett-Packard and Google were simply a part of everyday life. But I didn’t discover my love for tech coverage until 2003. That’s when I accidentally discovered a major security lapse in Palo Alto Unified School District’s wireless network, which allowed anyone with Wi-Fi to view sensitive student information, including psychological profiles identified with full names. When not hard at work on a MIT Technology Review story, I can be found cycling around the Bay Area.

    READ COMMENTS

    Please read our commenting guidelines.

    Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

    Insider Premium
    $179.95/yr US PRICE

    See international, alumni and other pricing options

    Already an Insider?

    Have a magazine subscription?
    Activate your Insider account.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Connectivity

    This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home 00:46

    Connectivity

    Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine 04:03

    Connectivity

    Botnets of Things: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:16

    Connectivity

    Self-Driving Trucks: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:09
    Recommended for You
    1. Mastercard’s New Blockchain Is Interesting Because of What It Leaves Out
    2. IBM Can Run an Experimental AI in Memory, Not on Processors
    3. India Warily Eyes AI
    4. The Secret Betting Strategy That Beats Online Bookmakers
    5. Smartphones Are Weapons of Mass Manipulation, and This Guy Is Declaring War on Them
    More from Connectivity

    What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

      Bimonthly digital/PDF edition

      Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

      Special interest publications

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Special discounts to select partner offerings

      Ad-free web experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /
    You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.