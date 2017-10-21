Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending October 21, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Testing for Network Dependence in the Framingham Heart Study
A Quantum Light Emitting Diode for the Standard Telecom Window Around 1550 nm
Analysis of World Terror Networks from the Reduced Google Matrix of Wikipedia
Air Mounted Eyepiece: Design Methods for Aerial Optical Functions of Near-Eye and See-Through Display Using Transmissive Mirror Device
An Introduction to Topological Data Analysis: fundamental and Practical Aspects for Data Scientists
