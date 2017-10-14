Business Impact
Business Impact The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending October 14, 2017)
Missing Baryons in the Cosmic Web Revealed by the Sunyaev-Zel'dovich Effect
The Common Origin of Symmetry and Structure in Genetic Sequences
Estimating the Number of Casualties in the American Indian War: a Bayesian Analysis Using the Power Law Distribution
Roadmap on Atto-Joule per Bit Modulators
What Words Do We Use to Lie?: Word Choice in Deceptive Messages
