Webinar on Hurricane Forecasting

Kerry Emanuel, a professor of atmospheric science at MIT and a leading hurricane forecaster, will participate in a free MIT Technology Review webinar at 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, September 19. James Temple, our senior editor for energy, will moderate the discussion.

Getty

The conversation will explore what role climate change may have played in recent major hurricanes like Irma and Harvey, how scientists are working to improve forecasting for extreme weather events, and the importance of updating our risk models to account for growing climate dangers.

Viewers will have an opportunity to submit questions as well. Please join us for this fascinating and timely conversation with Kerry Emanuel.

Related Story Our Hurricane Risk Models Are Dangerously Out of Date We’ve built our cities and flood protections with assumptions based on the climate of the past.

Webinar sign up info:

This online event is free and open to anyone, and available over a desktop or mobile connection (Chrome browser required).

Please click to RSVP, and you will receive a reminder just before the event commences.