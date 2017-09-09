Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending September 9, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Recommended for You
  1. Facial Recognition Is Getting Incredibly Powerful—and Ever More Controversial
  2. Uber Is Ditching Diesel in London
  3. Why Google’s AI Can Write Beautiful Songs but Still Can’t Tell a Joke
  4. I Tried Shoplifting in a Store without Cashiers and Here’s What Happened
  5. Genetically Modified Immune Cells Have Killed a Patient, Halting Two Cutting-Edge Trials

Peptides as Versatile Scaffolds for Quantum Computing

Gut Dysbiosis and Neurobehavioral Alterations in Rats Exposed to Silver Nanoparticles

Information Storage and Retrieval using Macromolecules as Storage Media

Acoustic Metacages for Omnidirectional Sound Shielding

Shaping Liquid Drops by Vibration

A Human-Checkable Four-Color Theorem Proof

 

Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.

Subscribe today

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Related Video

More videos

Business Impact

Q&A with Tim Cook 02:24

Business Impact

Business of Blockchain 2017 - Opening Remarks 09:09

Business Impact

Three Problems to be Solved 15:38

Business Impact

Transformation at Scale: Building Tomorrow’s Financial Markets Today 16:59
Recommended for You
  1. Facial Recognition Is Getting Incredibly Powerful—and Ever More Controversial
  2. Uber Is Ditching Diesel in London
  3. Why Google’s AI Can Write Beautiful Songs but Still Can’t Tell a Joke
  4. I Tried Shoplifting in a Store without Cashiers and Here’s What Happened
  5. Genetically Modified Immune Cells Have Killed a Patient, Halting Two Cutting-Edge Trials
More from Business Impact

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly magazine delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.