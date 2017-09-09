Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending September 9, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Peptides as Versatile Scaffolds for Quantum Computing
Gut Dysbiosis and Neurobehavioral Alterations in Rats Exposed to Silver Nanoparticles
Information Storage and Retrieval using Macromolecules as Storage Media
Acoustic Metacages for Omnidirectional Sound Shielding
Shaping Liquid Drops by Vibration
A Human-Checkable Four-Color Theorem Proof
