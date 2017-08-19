Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending August 19, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Heisenberg Limited Quantum Metrology Under the Effect of Dephasing

Automated Error Correction in IBM Quantum Computer and Explicit Generalization

Coincidences with the Artificial Axon

Hashtag Healthcare: From Tweets to Mental Health Journals Using Deep Transfer Learning

STARDATA: A StarCraft AI Research Dataset

Dear Qubitzers, GR=QM

 

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

