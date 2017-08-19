Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending August 19, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Heisenberg Limited Quantum Metrology Under the Effect of Dephasing
Automated Error Correction in IBM Quantum Computer and Explicit Generalization
Coincidences with the Artificial Axon
Hashtag Healthcare: From Tweets to Mental Health Journals Using Deep Transfer Learning
STARDATA: A StarCraft AI Research Dataset
The latest Insider Conversation is live! Listen to the story behind the story.Subscribe today
Already a Premium subscriber? Log in.