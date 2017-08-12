Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending August 12, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Pi Visits Manhattan

Topology Analysis of International Networks Based on Debates in the United Nations

Dynamics of Homelessness in Urban America

3D Laser Printing by Ultra-Short Laser Pulses for Micro-Optical Applications: Towards Telecom Wavelengths

Mechanism of Light Energy Transport in the Avian Retina

Are Dark Energy and Dark Matter Different Aspects of the Same Physical Process?

