Connectivity

Mind-Controlled VR Game Really Works

Startup Neurable is making a strange sci-fi virtual-reality video game in which you select objects with your brain.

Recommended for You
  1. Andrew Ng’s Next Trick: Training a Million AI Experts
  2. Why Are Safety Drivers in Autonomous Cars Dressing Up as Car Seats?
  3. Elon Musk Is Building His Own Hyperloop
  4. FDA Cracks Down on Pioneering Doctor Who Created a Three-Parent Baby
  5. First Evidence That Social Bots Play a Major Role in Spreading Fake News

It may be a while yet before you can harness telekinetic powers in real life, but a brain-controlled virtual-reality game is aiming to let you use your mind to pick up and throw items with ease as soon as next year.

Neurable, a Boston-area startup, has started showing off (and letting people try) a demo of a dystopic sci-fi game called Awakeningthat the company is working on. It works with an electrode-laden headband that connects to an HTC Vive virtual-reality headset. Awakening casts the VR-headset wearer as a child with telekinetic powers who must escape a government lab by using mind power to pick up various toys—a balloon dog, alphabet blocks, rainbow stacking rings—and throw them. The technology behind the game, which Neurable showed me and also demonstrated at the Siggraph conference on computer animation and interactive techniques in Los Angeles last week, uses dry electrodes placed on the scalp and electroencephalography to track brain activity. Software analyzes this signal and figures out what should happen in the game.
Neurable is working on a virtual-reality video game that you can control with your brain.

Neurable said it is finishing up Awakening this year and hopes that the game and related hardware will be picked up by some VR arcade companies (of which there are a growingnumber) sometime next year.

The demo starts with a calibration process during which I called out toys—train, plane, and so on—and a person wearing the headset and electrodes was able to accurately and quickly select them from the circle of floating objects in front of him in virtual space. (I could see how he was doing on a computer monitor.)

What do you want to control with your mind?

Tell us in the comments.

Rob Jacob, a computer science professor at Tufts University who studies brain-computer interfaces, says he’s excited to see this kind of technology inch toward the mainstream, as it’s typically been used by people who are severely disabled, and it tends to be clumsy and slow.

Neurable has made a lot of improvements in a short period of time and claims more are coming soon. The training process, for instance, takes a couple of minutes, but Neurable cofounder and CEO Ramses Alcaide says it used to last 10 minutes. And by September, he adds, the company hopes to ditch this exercise entirely and just let players jump right into the game.

The hardware is still quite clunky, though, and there’s a ways to go before the software is a finished product. Furthermore, Jacob says, brain-interface technology simply doesn’t work with some people. “The brain is just really complicated.”

Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.
Neurable is working on a virtual-reality video game that you can control with your brain.

Credit

Image courtesy of Neurable

Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz Senior Editor, Mobile

As MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for mobile, I cover a wide variety of startups and write gadget reviews out of our San Francisco office. I’m curious about tech innovation, and I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing. BeforeMore arriving at MIT Technology Review in early 2012, I spent five years as a technology reporter at the Associated Press, covering companies including Apple, Amazon, and eBay, and penning reviews. I’ve also worked as a freelancer, covering both technology and crime for the New York Times.

I grew up mostly in Palo Alto, California, where companies like Hewlett-Packard and Google were simply a part of everyday life. But I didn’t discover my love for tech coverage until 2003. That’s when I accidentally discovered a major security lapse in Palo Alto Unified School District’s wireless network, which allowed anyone with Wi-Fi to view sensitive student information, including psychological profiles identified with full names. When not hard at work on a MIT Technology Review story, I can be found cycling around the Bay Area.

READ COMMENTS

Please read our commenting guidelines.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Related Video

More videos

Connectivity

This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home 00:46

Connectivity

Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine 04:03

Connectivity

Botnets of Things: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:16

Connectivity

Self-Driving Trucks: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:09
Recommended for You
  1. Andrew Ng’s Next Trick: Training a Million AI Experts
  2. Why Are Safety Drivers in Autonomous Cars Dressing Up as Car Seats?
  3. Elon Musk Is Building His Own Hyperloop
  4. FDA Cracks Down on Pioneering Doctor Who Created a Three-Parent Baby
  5. First Evidence That Social Bots Play a Major Role in Spreading Fake News
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Premium.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly magazine delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

    Special discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look: exclusive early access to important stories, before they’re available to anyone else

    Insider Conversations: listen in on in-depth calls between our editors and today’s thought leaders

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.