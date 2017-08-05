Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending August 5, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Micrometer-scale Magnetic Imaging of Geological Samples Using a Quantum Diamond Microscope
Towards a Scientific Blockchain Framework for Reproducible Data Analysis
Computing via Material Topology Optimisation
Evidence of Fraud in Brazil's Electoral Campaigns Via the Benford's Law
