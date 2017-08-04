Connectivity

Startup Uses Computer Vision to Make Augmented Reality in Cities More Precise

Making virtual images look good against a real-world backdrop is not easy, but this might be a good fix.

Blippar, a mobile augmented-reality startup, says it’s using computer vision to more precisely determine where to place virtual images in real space.
Recommended for You
  1. Why a Birth Control Pill For Men Is Still Not Here
  2. A Different Story from the Middle East: Entrepreneurs Building an Arab Tech Economy
  3. First Human Embryos Edited in U.S.
  4. How Quantum Physics Is About to Revolutionize Biochemistry
  5. Wait, Bitcoin Just Did What?

If you’ve ever played around with an augmented-reality app like Pokémon Go on a smartphone, you know that even though it can be fun, the virtual images you see through the eye of your phone’s display often don’t look quite right against the real world in the background.  

Part of the problem is that AR apps tend to depend on a combination of your phone’s GPS and compass to figure out where you are and, thus, where to show these images on your screen, yet GPS doesn’t always work that well if you’re wandering around a bustling city. This can result in virtual objects that appear jittery and out of place, rather than nicely juxtaposed with your surroundings.

An augmented reality startup called Blippar is working on a different method that it thinks can lead to much better-looking AR apps: employing computer vision to help figure out where you are and what direction you’re facing, relative to the busy urban space around you, in a way that it says is often more accurate in cities than GPS.

What would you want to use augmented reality for?

We'd love to know.

Omar Tayeb, a Blippar cofounder and its chief technology officer, says the startup is doing this by licensing a trove of image data for major cities—essentially, another company’s version of Google Street View (it won’t say which company it’s going with). It indexes the pictures and then matches them up with what a smartphone user sees through the phone’s camera, in order to find the closest match to their location (the phone may also use GPS or cell-tower triangulation to determine where you are; that’s not up to Blippar, he says). So far, he says, the company has tested it out in San Francisco, London, and Mountain View, California.

With the city image data it’s using, Tayeb says, Blippar has the ability to get pictures of buildings from different angles, which help determine how far away you are from one and from what angle you’re looking at it. This also more precisely determines where a virtual sign or other image should go.

You can get a sense for how this could look in a video shot on an iPhone that’s running a prototype app that Blippar is using internally.

The graphics in the video look rough: cyclists ride through bands of color overlaid on the street, and the sandwich board floats weirdly above the ground.

But the images do appear swiftly, and their locations seem to make sense. Tayeb says that Blippar’s method of location estimation is accurate within eight meters on average, and in most cases under three meters. GPS on a phone is typically accurate within five meters if you’re in an open area; it gets worse when you’re in a place with lots of buildings, trees, and so on.

Tayeb says Blippar plans to release Android and iPhone apps publicly in the next three months that will demonstrate how its positioning technique could work with content like real estate listings or restaurant reviews overlaid on real-world locations; eventually it hopes that other companies will license the technology for their own apps, too.

Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.

Tagged

Blippar, iPhone, iOS, Android, GPS, augmented reality, AR, Maps, mobile, smartphone

Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz Senior Editor, Mobile

As MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for mobile, I cover a wide variety of startups and write gadget reviews out of our San Francisco office. I’m curious about tech innovation, and I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing. BeforeMore arriving at MIT Technology Review in early 2012, I spent five years as a technology reporter at the Associated Press, covering companies including Apple, Amazon, and eBay, and penning reviews. I’ve also worked as a freelancer, covering both technology and crime for the New York Times.

I grew up mostly in Palo Alto, California, where companies like Hewlett-Packard and Google were simply a part of everyday life. But I didn’t discover my love for tech coverage until 2003. That’s when I accidentally discovered a major security lapse in Palo Alto Unified School District’s wireless network, which allowed anyone with Wi-Fi to view sensitive student information, including psychological profiles identified with full names. When not hard at work on a MIT Technology Review story, I can be found cycling around the Bay Area.

READ COMMENTS

Please read our commenting guidelines.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Related Video

More videos

Connectivity

This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home 00:46

Connectivity

Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine 04:03

Connectivity

Botnets of Things: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:16

Connectivity

Self-Driving Trucks: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:09
Recommended for You
  1. Why a Birth Control Pill For Men Is Still Not Here
  2. A Different Story from the Middle East: Entrepreneurs Building an Arab Tech Economy
  3. First Human Embryos Edited in U.S.
  4. How Quantum Physics Is About to Revolutionize Biochemistry
  5. Wait, Bitcoin Just Did What?
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Premium.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly magazine delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

    Special discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look: exclusive early access to important stories, before they’re available to anyone else

    Insider Conversations: listen in on in-depth calls between our editors and today’s thought leaders

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.