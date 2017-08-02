View from the Marketplace

Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.

Samsung’s Quest to Mitigate the Battery Challenge

How Samsung has expanded its fault resolution capabilities and is now positioned to revolutionize the manner in which the global smartphone industry mitigates future issues.

View full white paper here 

Recommended for You
  1. Biological Teleporter Could Speed Outbreak Response, Seed Life Through Galaxy
  2. How Quantum Physics Is About to Revolutionize Biochemistry
  3. Wait, Bitcoin Just Did What?
  4. First Human Embryos Edited in U.S.
  5. Tesla’s Model 3 Is a Long Way from Elon Musk’s Grand Goal

MIT Technology Review Custom Contributor

Built on more than 100 years of excellence in technology journalism, MIT Technology Review Custom is the arm of global media company MIT Technology Review that’s responsible for creating and distributing custom content. Our expert staff developsMore meaningful and relevant content from concept to completion, distributing it to users when and where they want it, in digital, print, online, or in-person experiences. Our turnkey solutions offer everything from writing and editing expertise to promotional support. Everything is customized to fit clients’ content marketing goals—positioning them as thought leaders aligned with the authority on technology that matters.  For sales information: Please contact advertising@technologyreview.com or check out our Advertise with Us page.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Related Video

More videos

Connectivity

This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home 00:46

Connectivity

Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine 04:03

Connectivity

Botnets of Things: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:16

Connectivity

Self-Driving Trucks: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:09
Recommended for You
  1. Biological Teleporter Could Speed Outbreak Response, Seed Life Through Galaxy
  2. How Quantum Physics Is About to Revolutionize Biochemistry
  3. Wait, Bitcoin Just Did What?
  4. First Human Embryos Edited in U.S.
  5. Tesla’s Model 3 Is a Long Way from Elon Musk’s Grand Goal
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly magazine delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.