The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending July 29, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Electro-Optic Routing of Photons from Single Quantum Dots in Photonic Integrated Circuits

The Resilience of Life to Astrophysical Events

Quantum Indistinguishability in Chemical Reactions

Correlations and Flow of Information between The New York Times and Stock Markets

On the Earthshine depicted in Galileo's watercolors of the Moon

 

Q&A with Tim Cook 02:24

Business of Blockchain 2017 - Opening Remarks 09:09

Three Problems to be Solved 15:38

Transformation at Scale: Building Tomorrow’s Financial Markets Today 16:59
How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

