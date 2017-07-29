Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending July 29, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Electro-Optic Routing of Photons from Single Quantum Dots in Photonic Integrated Circuits
The Resilience of Life to Astrophysical Events
Quantum Indistinguishability in Chemical Reactions
Correlations and Flow of Information between The New York Times and Stock Markets
On the Earthshine depicted in Galileo's watercolors of the Moon
The latest Insider Conversation is live! Listen to the story behind the story.Subscribe today
Already a Premium subscriber? Log in.