The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending July 15, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Recommended for You
  1. First Object Teleported from Earth to Orbit
  2. Scientists Used CRISPR to Put a GIF Inside a Living Organism’s DNA
  3. The Truth about China’s Cash-for-Publication Policy
  4. Another Price Slash Suggests the Oculus Rift Is Dead in the Water
  5. U.S. to Fund Advanced Brain-Computer Interfaces

Thermodynamics as a Consequence of Information Conservation

A Camera for Single Pixel Acoustic Compressive Sensing in Air

Analyzing the Spread of Chagas Disease with Mobile Phone Data

Embodied Flight with a Drone

Satellite-to-Ground Quantum Key Distribution

 

