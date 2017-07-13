Connectivity

A Laser Sensor on an iPhone Would Make a Lot of Sense

The feature could help Apple’s push to develop compelling augmented-reality applications.
Recommended for You
  1. First Object Teleported from Earth to Orbit
  2. The Truth about China’s Cash-for-Publication Policy
  3. Scientists Used CRISPR to Put a GIF Inside a Living Organism’s DNA
  4. Another Price Slash Suggests the Oculus Rift Is Dead in the Water
  5. U.S. to Fund Advanced Brain-Computer Interfaces

A new report suggests that a future iPhone may come equipped with a laser system for depth sensing—and it’s nowhere near as crazy an idea as it might sound.

Fast Company claims that a source familiar with Apple’s forthcoming products says the phone maker is “working hard to add a rear-facing 3D laser system to the back of one of the new iPhones to be announced this fall.” That chimes with rumors reported by MacRumors earlier this year that a future device may include “fully-featured 3D sensing capabilities.”

These days, the term “laser sensors” brings to mind the lidar units many autonomous cars use to map the world in high resolution. But they needn’t be quite so advanced. Last year, researchers at MIT showed that a $10 laser and some simple circuitry could add low-power range-finding capabilities to a regular smartphone, with an accuracy to within millimeters.

Indeed, Fast Company’s source believes that the laser, lens, detector, and electronics for the depth sensor could cost Apple as little as $2 per phone. Clearly, that means that it’s not going to be mapping the world in the same level of detail as a driverless car. But it would be able to provide a means of measuring distances and mapping spaces. That’s more than any single-camera iPhone can achieve, and laser range-finding could be more accurate than the stereo camera system of the iPhone 7 Plus. And unlike the 7 Plus’s cameras, it would work in low light.

Its addition to the iPhone would fit with the direction that Apple seems taking its flagship product. At its developer conference in June, the firm made good on its long-standing desire to build augmented-reality products with the launch of new developer tools to help people build AR software for its devices. Early examples of software suggest that, even using a single camera, the resulting apps are impressive. But a laser sensor could provide more accurate ranging information and, in turn, more realistic AR. It could open up other applications as well, such as 3-D mapping of spaces or more intelligent camera focusing.

Whether a laser sensor appears on the next iPhone remains to be seen. But if it does, it will make a lot of sense.

(Read more: Fast Company, “Apple Is Getting Real About Augmented Reality,” “Self-Driving Cars’ Spinning-Laser Problem")

Tech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.

Subscribe today

Tagged

Apple, iPhone, laser sensor

Credit

Photograph by NeONBRAND | Unsplash

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New ScientistMore and Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. First Object Teleported from Earth to Orbit
  2. The Truth about China’s Cash-for-Publication Policy
  3. Scientists Used CRISPR to Put a GIF Inside a Living Organism’s DNA
  4. Another Price Slash Suggests the Oculus Rift Is Dead in the Water
  5. U.S. to Fund Advanced Brain-Computer Interfaces
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly magazine delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.