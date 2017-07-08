Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending July 8, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Recommended for You
  1. The Machines Are Getting Ready to Play Doctor
  2. Google Stakes Its Future on a Piece of Software
  3. First “Virtual” Unrolling of Ancient Scroll Buried by Vesuvius Reveals Early Text
  4. A Reality Check for IBM’s AI Ambitions
  5. Augmented Reality on Your Desk—All You Need Is a Lightbulb Socket

Election Forensic Analysis of the Turkish Constitutional Referendum 2017

Deep Learning the Landscape

Influence Networks in International Relations

To Slow, or Not to Slow? New Science in Sub-Second Networks

Large-Scale Human Activity Mapping Using Geo-Tagged Videos

Classical Music Clustering Based on Acoustic Features

 

Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.

Subscribe today

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. The Machines Are Getting Ready to Play Doctor
  2. Google Stakes Its Future on a Piece of Software
  3. First “Virtual” Unrolling of Ancient Scroll Buried by Vesuvius Reveals Early Text
  4. A Reality Check for IBM’s AI Ambitions
  5. Augmented Reality on Your Desk—All You Need Is a Lightbulb Socket
More from Business Impact

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Premium.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly magazine delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

    Special discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look: exclusive early access to important stories, before they’re available to anyone else

    Insider Conversations: listen in on in-depth calls between our editors and today’s thought leaders

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.