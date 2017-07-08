Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending July 8, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Election Forensic Analysis of the Turkish Constitutional Referendum 2017
Influence Networks in International Relations
To Slow, or Not to Slow? New Science in Sub-Second Networks
Large-Scale Human Activity Mapping Using Geo-Tagged Videos
Classical Music Clustering Based on Acoustic Features
Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.Subscribe today