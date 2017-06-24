Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending June 24, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Picking Winners: A Framework for Venture Capital Investment

German in Flux: Detecting Metaphoric Change via Word Entropy

Video Imagination from a Single Image with Transformation Generation

Aftershocks in a Complex System with Catastrophes: Crash of Currency Exchange Rate

 

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

