Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending June 24, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Picking Winners: A Framework for Venture Capital Investment
German in Flux: Detecting Metaphoric Change via Word Entropy
Video Imagination from a Single Image with Transformation Generation
Aftershocks in a Complex System with Catastrophes: Crash of Currency Exchange Rate
The latest Insider Conversation is live! Listen to the story behind the story.Subscribe today
Already a Premium subscriber? Log in.