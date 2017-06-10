Rewriting Life

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending June 10, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Recommended for You
  1. Tim Cook: Technology Should Serve Humanity, Not the Other Way Around
  2. First Quantum-Secured Blockchain Technology Tested in Moscow
  3. Experts Predict When Artificial Intelligence Will Exceed Human Performance
  4. The Desktop of the Future Is Coming
  5. Grail’s $1 Billion Bet on the Perfect Cancer Test

Adversarial Generation of Natural Language

Effective Injury Prediction in Professional Soccer with GPS Data and Machine Learning

Forecasting in the Light of Big Data

The Mechanisms of Self-Organised Criticality in Social Processes of Knowledge Creation

Muscle-Cell-Based "Living Diodes"

On the "Calligraphy" of Books

Tech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.

Subscribe today

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. Tim Cook: Technology Should Serve Humanity, Not the Other Way Around
  2. First Quantum-Secured Blockchain Technology Tested in Moscow
  3. Experts Predict When Artificial Intelligence Will Exceed Human Performance
  4. The Desktop of the Future Is Coming
  5. Grail’s $1 Billion Bet on the Perfect Cancer Test
More from Rewriting Life

Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Premium.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.