Artificial Intelligence May Discover the Next Blockbuster Drug

Ken Mulvaney, CEO of Benevolent AI, discusses the opportunities and challenges that come with applying machine learning to drug development.

AI is revolutionizing countless industries, but its biggest impact may be felt in medicine. Machine learning has proved capable of identifying signs of disease in medical images and records, and it may become invaluable for analyzing vast genomic data sets for clues as to the origins of different disorders. Benevolent AI, headquartered in London, is working to apply the latest AI techniques to the identification and development of novel drug compounds. The company’s CEO, Ken Mulvaney, met with MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for AI, Will Knight, to discuss AI’s relevance to drug discovery and medicine, and to talk about his company’s ambitious plans.

blockchain, Ken Mulvaney

Will Knight

Will Knight Senior Editor, AI

I am the senior editor for AI at MIT Technology Review. I mainly cover machine intelligence, robots, and automation, but I’m interested in most aspects of computing. I grew up in south London, and I wrote my first line of code (a spell-bindingMore infinite loop) on a mighty Sinclair ZX Spectrum. Before joining this publication, I worked as the online editor at New Scientist magazine. If you’d like to get in touch, please send an e-mail to will.knight@technologyreview.com.

