Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.

Artificial Intelligence for Everyone: A Next-Generation Customer Experience

Organizations today are challenged with mining, analyzing and putting to good use the vast amounts of data now flooding in from multiple checkpoints. How to utilize that data to get closer to internal and external customers? Jason Pontin sits down with Rob DeSisto, Chief Value Officer for Salesforce, to discuss the Salesforce Einstein AI initiative and how it is enabling organizations to glean better value from customer data, without needing a staff full of data scientists—it’s the democratization of AI.

