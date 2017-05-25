The Interface
Episode 2: Rodney Brooks and John Dabiri
A pioneer of modern robotics talks about deep learning and what robots will really be doing in a future not far away. Hear from John Dabiri on what drives his work on the design of novel wind turbines and wind farms.
Roboticist and entrepreneur Rodney Brooks talks about deep learning, artificial intelligence, the future of work, and how automation has changed over the years.
John Dabiri is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University. (He was among our picks for the most innovative young technologists under 35 back in 2013.) His lab tests novel wind turbine and wind farm designs inspired by what he has learned from studying jellyfish and other living things that use group dynamics for movement.
This podcast preview is only available to Insiders. Subscribe now or log in.
Show notes and links
Music via Creative Commons
segment 1: Rodney Brooks
segment 2: Vox pop at MIT: Should we be afraid of artificial intelligence?
segment 3: John Dabiri
Take a quick survey here or send an email to insider@technologyreview.com