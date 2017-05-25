The Interface

Episode 1: Adam Foss and Jessica Brillhart

A prosecutor wants to use data to inform outcomes in the criminal justice system in the United States. And a virtual-reality filmmaker explains what she thinks the medium is and isn’t for.
Adam Foss and Jessica Brillhart

Adam Foss is a lawyer and the cofounder of the Prosecutor Integrity Institute. He is also a former prosecutor for the district attorney’s office in Boston, where he spent years working on cases involving teens. He wants DA offices around the nation to use data and data-driven analysis to train prosecutors.

In part two, Jessica Brillhart meets up with host Jason Pontin and 30 guests in a yurt outside Las Vegas to chat over dinner about the potential of virtual reality to create new kinds of experiences and art forms.

Show notes and links

Music: Creative Commons

segment 1: Adam Foss

segment 2: Vox pop at MIT: Would you eat lab-grown meat?

segment 3: Jessica Brillhart

 

