Episode 1: Adam Foss and Jessica Brillhart

Adam Foss and Jessica Brillhart

Adam Foss is a lawyer and the cofounder of the Prosecutor Integrity Institute. He is also a former prosecutor for the district attorney’s office in Boston, where he spent years working on cases involving teens. He wants DA offices around the nation to use data and data-driven analysis to train prosecutors.

In part two, Jessica Brillhart meets up with host Jason Pontin and 30 guests in a yurt outside Las Vegas to chat over dinner about the potential of virtual reality to create new kinds of experiences and art forms.

